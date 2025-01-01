Kyoto Researchers Launch Final Trial for Alzheimer’s Drug

KYOTO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) and pharmaceutical company Towa announced they began the final phase of clinical trials in May, aiming to treat Alzheimer’s disease using an existing medication.

In 2017, CiRA researchers discovered through iPS cell experiments that a drug originally used to treat Parkinson’s disease could reduce substances linked to the onset of Alzheimer’s. Subsequent clinical trials confirmed its effectiveness in patients, leading to the launch of the final-stage trials in collaboration with Towa in May.

The current trial targets patients with familial Alzheimer’s disease, a rare form of the condition known for its rapid progression.

"Including effective options among existing drugs could allow us to deliver treatments to patients much more quickly," said Professor Haruhisa Inoue of Kyoto University.

Inoue added that the team is aiming to obtain regulatory approval as soon as possible.

Source: KTV NEWS