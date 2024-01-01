Man Confesses: Gifu Stabbing Was Self-Harm, Not a Crime

GIFU, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Gifu Police have announced that what was initially reported as a stabbing incident in Gifu City was, in fact, an act of self-harm by the victim.

The incident occurred on the morning of January 24th, when a passerby reported seeing a man on the street in Gifu City who appeared to have been stabbed and claimed, "Someone did this to me."

The man suffered a deep wound to his abdomen, and police initially investigated the case as a possible random attack.

However, on the night of January 25th, police revealed that the man confessed, saying, "I actually stabbed myself." Authorities concluded that the incident was an act of self-harm and determined there was no criminal involvement.

Source: FNN