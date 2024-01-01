New Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder

TOKYO, May 01 (News On Japan) - A South Korean man suspected of involvement in the case of a couple's bodies found in Nasu Town, Tochigi, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

The suspect, 20-year-old Kang Kang-ki, is believed to have played a role in setting fire to the bodies of Ryutaro Takarajima (55) and his wife Sachiko (56) on October 16th.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Kang surfaced as a suspect through surveillance camera investigations. After being put on a wanted list, he was located Tuesday afternoon in a hotel in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture, and arrested early Wednesday morning.

The police have not disclosed whether the suspect has admitted to the charges.

In this case, Ryoken Hirayama (25) and another individual were already arrested. Kang is believed to have been one of the two executors who went to the scene in Nasu Town at Hirayama's request.

The Metropolitan Police are continuing to search for the other executor and are urgently trying to identify any other individuals involved.

Source: TBS