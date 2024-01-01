TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Tokai Village, Ibaraki Prefecture, for allegedly injuring his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter by placing her inside a washing machine and turning it on.

The suspect, Hideaki Masui, is accused of pushing the young girl into the washing machine at his home and causing her injuries. The incident came to light when the girl's mother noticed something was wrong and called the police.

While the extent of the girl's injuries is not yet known, authorities reported that she was conscious and able to speak when she was transported to the hospital.

Masui has denied the allegations during police questioning. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the girl being placed in the washing machine.

Source: ANN