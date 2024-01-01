TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - A young girl, approximately two years old, died after her neck was caught in a car window in Nerima Ward, Tokyo. The girl was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

At around 11 a.m. on May 21, a woman, believed to be the girl's mother, called emergency services, reporting that her daughter's neck was trapped and could not be freed from the car window in Shakujiimachi, Nerima Ward.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the child, estimated to be around two years old, had her neck caught in the car window.

Although she was rescued by those at the scene and rushed to the hospital, she was unconscious and later pronounced dead.

At the time of the accident, the car reportedly had two occupants: the girl and the woman presumed to be her mother. The girl was seated in the back seat of the car.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the circumstances leading to the accident by interviewing the woman and examining other details.

