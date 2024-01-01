FUKUOKA, May 20 (News On Japan) - A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting his wife with a banana peel, claiming such violence is normal between couples.

The incident occurred at the couple's residence in Kurate Town, Fukuoka Prefecture, prompting an emergency call to the police.

The wife, aged 62, reported, 'He insulted me and hit my head with a banana peel.'

The husband, who had been drinking, reportedly became angry when his wife stopped him from confronting a neighbor about parking their car on their property.

'It’s true that I hit my wife on the head once with a banana peel,' the husband admitted.

The police arrested him on the spot for assault.

Before his arrest, the husband reportedly said, 'Is that considered violence? Couples experience this level of violence.'

The police have released the husband and are continuing their investigation on a voluntary basis.

Source: ANN