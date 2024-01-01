Society | Apr 30

Arrested Man Points to Mastermind in Tochigi Double Homicide

TOKYO, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - In the case of a couple's charred bodies found in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, it has been revealed that a man, arrested in Okinawa Prefecture on April 29th and believed to be the director behind the crime, claimed there is yet another orchestrator involved.

Witness to Sasaki's arrest commented, "Sasaki seemed surprised and was immediately taken away. There were about 14 or 15 officers present."

Hikaru Sasaki, 28, along with accomplices, is accused of setting fire to the bodies of Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, on April 16th, and was sent for prosecution on the morning of April 30th.

While it is believed that Sasaki had instructed 25-year-old Ryoken Hirayama, who was previously arrested, on how to dispose of the bodies, further interviews by investigators revealed Sasaki’s claim that there is "yet another director" involved.

He also stated, "I do not know Takarajima."

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently analysing of several mobile phones found in Sasaki's possession.

Second Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder Case

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS

Nostalgic Cars Assemble for Showa Day

On Showa Day, April 29th, a collection of vehicles from the Showa era converged in Wakayama.

Shattering Plates for Good Fortune

Mibu Temple in Kyoto kicked off its traditional "Mibu Kyogen" performances on the 29th, featuring the 'Horaku-wari' ceremony, where participants break terra cotta plates in succession.

Spring Festival at Goshikizuka Kofun

The "Spring Kofun Festival" was held at the Goshikizuka Kofun in Kobe, attracting locals and history enthusiasts alike.

POPULAR NEWS

From Part-Time to President: Young Woman Leads Curry Franchise

Starting May 1, a new president will take the helm at the company that franchises "Curry House CoCo Ichibanya" in Gunma and eight other prefectures. Remarkably, the appointee is a 22-year-old woman who currently works there as a part-time employee, making this a highly unusual promotion.

Brown Bear Rams Truck in Hokkaido Forest

In a startling encounter captured by a dashcam, a brown bear attacked a light truck traveling along a forest road in Nemuro City, Hokkaido.

What You Thought You Knew About Bacon and Ham Might Be Wrong!

It seems that bacon and ham, staples in our diet, are quite similar, but what actually differentiates them?

Aomori Spring Festival Draws 80,000 to Giant Nebuta Parade

Temperatures soared to a summery 24.5C as the "AOMORI Spring Festival" kicked off, featuring a spectacular parade of giant nebuta floats that captivated spectators along the streets.

Japan's Main Opposition CDP Wins 3 By-elections

Three Lower House by-elections were held in Japan on Sunday. Candidates from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party have won all three seats. The results are expected to affect the management of the government led by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. (NHK)

FOLLOW US
         