Arrested Man Points to Mastermind in Tochigi Double Homicide

TOKYO, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - In the case of a couple's charred bodies found in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, it has been revealed that a man, arrested in Okinawa Prefecture on April 29th and believed to be the director behind the crime, claimed there is yet another orchestrator involved.

Witness to Sasaki's arrest commented, "Sasaki seemed surprised and was immediately taken away. There were about 14 or 15 officers present."

Hikaru Sasaki, 28, along with accomplices, is accused of setting fire to the bodies of Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, on April 16th, and was sent for prosecution on the morning of April 30th.

While it is believed that Sasaki had instructed 25-year-old Ryoken Hirayama, who was previously arrested, on how to dispose of the bodies, further interviews by investigators revealed Sasaki’s claim that there is "yet another director" involved.

He also stated, "I do not know Takarajima."

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently analysing of several mobile phones found in Sasaki's possession.

Second Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder Case

Source: ANN