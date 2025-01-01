Social Media Posts Pose Privacy Risks—The Rise of 'Identification Services'

TOKYO, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - The risk of having personal information exposed online is something nearly everyone now faces. An investigation revealed that even a seemingly harmless photo can contain hidden risks, and that there are people who specialize in "identification" as a profession.

Last week, in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Airi Sato was fatally stabbed in the neck and other areas. Kenichi Takano, who was arrested in connection with the incident, reportedly told police that he had been watching Sato’s livestream on the day of the crime and used the video to approximate her location before seeking her out.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the streaming community.

One such streamer, singer-songwriter Yu, has been broadcasting her original songs for 13 years. However, three years ago, she had a terrifying experience of her own.

"My workplace was identified, and a viewer actually came to see me during my shift. The stalking escalated, so I had to ban them from my livestreams, but they kept showing up. Eventually, I stopped streaming outdoors altogether and became even more cautious about revealing my location."

The risk of having personal information exposed online is no longer a distant concern.

To better understand these risks, a reporter conducted an experiment, taking a casual selfie while out at a café and uploading it to social media.

A cybersecurity firm analyzed the image and discovered multiple ways location data could be extracted.

"Elements in the background, such as signs or unique features of the surrounding landscape, can be used to determine the location. Even objects like manhole covers or construction cones can serve as clues. By cross-referencing these details with online maps, it’s possible to pinpoint where the photo was taken."

A single image can reveal an alarming amount of information. This technique, known as the "mosaic approach," pieces together publicly available information—such as images and text from social media—to determine personal details, including addresses.

Experts warn that photos of one’s home are particularly risky.

"The most common way homes are identified is through interior photos. Details like the placement of air conditioning units and the angle of buildings visible through the window can be matched with listings on real estate websites, allowing someone to determine your residence."

Even garbage collection schedules can be used as clues.

"If someone knows which days certain areas collect burnable waste, they can narrow down potential locations and identify where someone lives."

There are also unexpected ways information can be extracted.

For instance, in a casual snapshot of a tapioca drink, something was reflected in the drink’s surface.

By analyzing the reflection in a person's eyes, experts were able to determine their surroundings—including the approximate height of nearby buildings and the presence of an overpass.

Even more concerning is the existence of individuals who actively offer to identify people’s personal details for a fee.

Online searches reveal numerous accounts operating under the name "Tokutei-ya" (identification specialists), advertising services that claim, "If you provide a home photo or real name, we will identify the target for sure."

Some of these accounts charge fees such as "1,500 yen to start, with 2,000 yen or more based on results," boasting an "86% success rate."

These individuals reportedly collect personal information from social media, determining details like home addresses in exchange for payment. Experts warn that such services could facilitate criminal activities.

"There are students and homemakers doing this casually for pocket money. But criminals are leveraging this information, which is a serious issue."

Social media is a fun and easy way to share moments, but users must be aware of the hidden risks.

Even celebrities have fallen victim.

One case involved an idol singer whose location was identified using reflections in her eyes from a social media photo. A stalker determined which train station she used, waited for her there, followed her home, and ultimately committed a crime. The perpetrator was later arrested.

Such incidents highlight the real danger of online exposure.

As spring approaches, many people will want to post cherry blossom photos. However, these images may contain hidden risks beyond what meets the eye.

A particularly surprising danger is the peace sign.

With advancements in camera resolution, photos can now capture fingerprints clearly enough for biometric authentication systems to be exploited. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has even issued warnings on this issue.

"As cameras improve and AI technology advances, it’s becoming easier for even amateurs to enhance images or run location searches. Users should exercise caution when posting online to prevent their social media from becoming an 'SOS' for criminals."

Experts advise users to take a moment to assess their posts before uploading, ensuring that they do not reveal sensitive information.

Being mindful of the risks is the first step in protecting oneself from online threats.

