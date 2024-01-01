Second Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder Case

NAHA, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - In a chilling development, a 28-year-old man was arrested at Naha Airport, suspected of issuing instructions in a crime involving two charred bodies found in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture. Experts suggest, however, that behind him might be an even more influential figure pulling the strings.

A person familiar with Ryutaro Takarajima and Sachiko, the couple at the heart of this grim case, commented on the existence of a more significant orchestrator: "I have never heard of Hikaru Sasaki. This isn't a straightforward crime. There must be a mastermind."

Sasaki, with no known address or occupation, was apprehended wearing a black t-shirt and sporting blond hair. He is considered a key figure in this case but those who knew the couple insist there is someone else directing behind the scenes.

The incident unfolded when Sasaki, seen as a senior figure to 25-year-old Ryoken Hirayama, already under arrest, was found in Okinawa where he had been staying for several days before planning to leave for Fukuoka. Hirayama's confession revealed troubling details: "I was instructed by 'A-san' to buy items like adhesive tape and gasoline cans," adding, "I cannot name the person who instructed me. A-san is a frightening individual."

The day before the bodies were discovered, Hirayama had lent his car to two friends suspected of executing the crime, after spending about an hour and a half at a convenience store in Tokyo's Shinagawa District. Hirayama then met with Sasaki at a restaurant near JR Gotanda Station, about one kilometer from the convenience store. The two conversed for around five minutes before leaving together.

According to investigators, Hirayama received over ten million yen as payment during this meeting, an hour and a half after Sasaki entered the restaurant. Security footage and subsequent police work tracked Sasaki's movements leading to his arrest in Okinawa two weeks later.

Former Saitama Prefecture detective Sasaki Seizo remarked on the younger Sasaki's role: "Given his youth, would Sasaki handle such a large sum for his benefit? The perpetrator must have intimate knowledge of the victims' behaviors to plan such a crime. It's quite possible that Sasaki was merely a mediator or recruiter."

People close to the Takarajima couple firmly believe in the presence of a more significant criminal influence, pointing towards a complex network beyond just the arrested suspects.

Source: ANN