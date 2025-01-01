News On Japan
Osaka Expo Previews Futuristic Pavilions

OSAKA, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - With just three weeks remaining until the start of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, several pavilions held preview events on Sunday.

At the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, presented by the Osaka prefectural and city governments, visitors can experience a digital recreation of themselves 25 years into the future based on their health data. The pavilion also features a 360-degree theater that immerses visitors in the world of the popular video game Monster Hunter.

An updated version of a crowd favorite from the previous Osaka Expo, the "Human Washing Machine," will also be on display under the new name "Future Human Washing Machine."

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura commented, "It feels incredibly good. I hope people will come see the Future Human Washing Machine and enjoy this new kind of cleansing space."

Meanwhile, mathematician Sachiko Nakajima unveiled the exhibition details of her pavilion, "The Playground of Life: Jellyfish Hall."

The exhibit features a "Tree of Creativity" assembled from small components and a 360-degree visual experience titled "Journey of Life with Jellyfish." Visitors can also explore traditional festivals and imaginative "new festivals" created by diverse individuals.

Source: YOMIURI

Newly Released Footage Shows Kamikaze Pilots Parachuting Under Fire

A civic group in Usa City, Oita Prefecture, that collects and analyzes materials from the Pacific War has released twelve pieces of footage showing U.S. air raids and kamikaze attacks.

Japan Unveils Four-Stage Evacuation Plan for Mount Fuji Eruption

The Japanese government on March 21st released a report outlining countermeasures for volcanic ash in the event of a Mount Fuji eruption, including a four-stage evacuation plan based on ashfall volume.

Japan's Police Update Uniform, Skirts Abolished

Police uniforms in Japan will undergo their first major redesign in 31 years, with changes including the abolition of skirts for female officers and the introduction of polo shirts to help cope with rising temperatures.

Japan Falls to 55th in Global Happiness Ranking

Japan ranked 55th in the latest World Happiness Report, released on March 20th to coincide with the International Day of Happiness. Finland secured the top position for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Denmark and Iceland, with Nordic countries dominating the upper ranks due to strong welfare and education systems.

