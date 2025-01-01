Osaka Expo Previews Futuristic Pavilions

OSAKA, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - With just three weeks remaining until the start of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, several pavilions held preview events on Sunday.

At the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, presented by the Osaka prefectural and city governments, visitors can experience a digital recreation of themselves 25 years into the future based on their health data. The pavilion also features a 360-degree theater that immerses visitors in the world of the popular video game Monster Hunter.

An updated version of a crowd favorite from the previous Osaka Expo, the "Human Washing Machine," will also be on display under the new name "Future Human Washing Machine."

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura commented, "It feels incredibly good. I hope people will come see the Future Human Washing Machine and enjoy this new kind of cleansing space."

Meanwhile, mathematician Sachiko Nakajima unveiled the exhibition details of her pavilion, "The Playground of Life: Jellyfish Hall."

The exhibit features a "Tree of Creativity" assembled from small components and a 360-degree visual experience titled "Journey of Life with Jellyfish." Visitors can also explore traditional festivals and imaginative "new festivals" created by diverse individuals.

Source: YOMIURI