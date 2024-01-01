GUNMA, May 20 (News On Japan) - A female zookeeper at Gunma Safari Park sustained severe injuries after being bitten by a Malayan tapir, resulting in a broken right arm.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 PM on May 20, when staff at Gunma Safari Park in Tomioka City, Gunma Prefecture, called emergency services, reporting that a woman in her twenties had been bitten by a tapir.

According to the safari park, the female zookeeper was brushing a female Malayan tapir named Wakaba alone when the animal bit her right arm in multiple places, causing significant bleeding.

The zookeeper was airlifted by medical helicopter to a hospital in Maebashi City. She sustained a broken right arm and other serious injuries but remains conscious.

Wakaba, a 13-year-old adult female tapir, measures approximately 2 meters in length and weighs 400 kilograms. She had recently given birth to a calf in April.

Wakaba, along with her mate and their calf, are part of an outdoor exhibit accessible to visitors. Despite the attack occurring in a publicly viewable area, no other injuries were reported.

Source: ANN