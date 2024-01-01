News On Japan
Four Calves Killed in Suspected Bear Attack in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, May 22 (News On Japan) - The bodies of four calves were discovered on a farm in Betsukai, Hokkaido, in what appears to be a bear attack.

At around 8 a.m. on May 21, the farm owner in Betsukai reported to the police that 'calves were found dead inside the barn.'

According to farm officials, out of the 12 calves in the barn, four were found dead and four were injured.

Nearby, bear tracks measuring approximately 17 centimeters were found, leading to the suspicion of a bear attack.

All of the affected calves had bite marks on their chests and rumps, as well as scratch wounds. Two of the dead calves showed signs of having their internal organs eaten.

Yoshiteru Tomosada, Executive Director of Nakashunbetsu Mirai Farm, commented, 'It was a shock, something I never expected. The bear likely targeted the softer areas.'

The town of Betsukai and the local hunting association have set up box traps around the farm and are maintaining a heightened state of alert.

Source: ANN

Girl Dies After Neck Caught in Car Window

A young girl, approximately two years old, died after her neck was caught in a car window in Nerima Ward, Tokyo. The girl was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police Suspend Body Recovery Operation After Officers Attacked by Bear

Police have yet to evacuate a man found lying in the mountains of northern Japan after earlier attempts to retrieve his body led to a bear attack on two officers who were seriously injured.

Curtain Falls on Mount Fuji Hotspot

Many tourists have been rushing to capture photos from the 'Mount Fuji Convenience Store' before the installation of a black curtain begins Tuesday to obscure the view.

Man Arrested for Hitting Wife with Banana Peel

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting his wife with a banana peel, claiming such violence is normal between couples.

Female Zookeeper Severely Injured by Malayan Tapir in Japan

A female zookeeper at Gunma Safari Park sustained severe injuries after being bitten by a Malayan tapir, resulting in a broken right arm.

