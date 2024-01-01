HOKKAIDO, May 22 (News On Japan) - The bodies of four calves were discovered on a farm in Betsukai, Hokkaido, in what appears to be a bear attack.

At around 8 a.m. on May 21, the farm owner in Betsukai reported to the police that 'calves were found dead inside the barn.'

According to farm officials, out of the 12 calves in the barn, four were found dead and four were injured.

Nearby, bear tracks measuring approximately 17 centimeters were found, leading to the suspicion of a bear attack.

All of the affected calves had bite marks on their chests and rumps, as well as scratch wounds. Two of the dead calves showed signs of having their internal organs eaten.

Yoshiteru Tomosada, Executive Director of Nakashunbetsu Mirai Farm, commented, 'It was a shock, something I never expected. The bear likely targeted the softer areas.'

The town of Betsukai and the local hunting association have set up box traps around the farm and are maintaining a heightened state of alert.

Source: ANN