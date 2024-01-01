TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - A third round of crackdowns was conducted this year around the so-called "To-Yoko" area in Tokyo's Kabukicho district. Despite ongoing measures, new issues have emerged.

In Kabukicho, young people who have run away from home, known as "To-Yoko Kids," gather in the square late at night, often leading to problems such as the excessive use of over-the-counter drugs.

The Metropolitan Police Department conducted a crackdown on the nights of May 11 and 18, continuing into the following mornings, and took 15 youths into protective custody, including a third-year middle school girl.

According to the police, one of the girls taken into custody was a high school student who had come all the way from Hokkaido.

In response to the issues, fences have been installed around the square. However, new problems have arisen, such as groups sitting on the surrounding sidewalks, obstructing pedestrian traffic.

Source: ANN