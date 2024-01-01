Society | May 01

Suspected Chromium-Contaminated Cat Found Dead

HIROSHIMA, May 01 (News On Japan) - The carcass of a cat was found near a plating factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, on March 30th.

There was an incident at this factory in March where a cat fell into a vat containing hexavalent chromium and managed to escape. Tests on the discovered carcass indicated a positive reaction for hexavalent chromium.

Hexavalent chromium can cause severe skin irritation and respiratory issues upon contact. The factory has stated that the carcass will be disposed of appropriately.

Source: ANN

