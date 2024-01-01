Travel | Mar 12

Majestic Wall Paintings Unveiled at World Heritage Ninna-ji

KYOTO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - At Ninna-ji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto, wall paintings that have been hidden from public view for over 370 years are being exhibited for a limited time.

The Kondo (Golden Hall) of Ninna-ji Temple, a World Heritage site, houses wall paintings in its rear hall. These paintings feature the central figure of Fudo Myoo surrounded by the Five Great Wisdom Kings. The artwork was created 377 years ago and is normally not accessible to the general public. However, it is being specially opened to commemorate the reappointment of the temple's head priest.

Visitors expressed their awe, with one saying, "I came to see the Buddhas that are rarely seen," and another remarking, "I was surprised by the overwhelming colors and size."

The public viewing of the wall paintings will be available until March 18.

Source: MBS NEWS

