Sci-Tech | Mar 13

Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa Returns to Earth

FLORIDA, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa has returned to Earth after more than six months on the International Space Station.

Furukawa and three others were aboard SpaceX's spacecraft "Crew Dragon," which entered the Earth's atmosphere early on March 12th and splashed down off the coast of Florida, USA.

During their stay at the ISS, Furukawa and his team worked on technological demonstrations aimed at future lunar exploration and water recycling technology in space.

This was Furukawa's second stay at the ISS, following his first in 2011.

