Fake Japanese Products Gain Popularity in Russia

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - Since the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent wave of foreign business withdrawals from Russia, products mimicking Japanese imports have been appearing in greater numbers across the country.

In a Moscow supermarket, beer cans with labels reading "EBOSHI" in large letters sit on the shelves. Beneath illustrations of samurai clad in kabuto and armor, the product’s label proclaims in English "Japanese-Style Beer" and, in Japanese, "First Recipe." The design closely resembles popular Japanese beer brands.

Products with Japanese-style branding extend beyond beverages. Washing detergents labeled with kanji characters for "purity" and engine oil branded "Koyama" also line the shelves. However, the packaging and descriptions often feature slightly awkward Japanese text.

Why are so many items evoking Japan appearing in Russian stores? Hattori, a professor from Hokkaido University, comments on this trend: "Amid international sanctions and limited consumer options, many Russians consider Japanese goods superior. Adopting a Japanese brand image seems to project high quality."

Even with a decline in imports from Japan, "Japanese brands" continue to be highly popular, extending beyond food and household products.

In one shop with a sign reading "YAMAGUCHI," various high-end massage chairs are marketed, with store staff claiming they are Japanese-made. The store interior even includes Japanese dolls, seemingly to underscore the Japanese aesthetic.

An apparel store called "Just Close," which previously housed a major Japanese clothing brand before the Ukraine invasion, now has a logo and interior design that closely resemble its predecessor.

Hattori adds, "Despite the ongoing war, the Putin administration aims to maintain a narrative that everyday life for ordinary citizens remains unaffected. This brand imagery may contribute to sustaining that myth."

Source: ANN

