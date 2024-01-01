Custom Suits Gain Popularity in Japan

TOKYO, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - The demand for custom-made suits is growing as professionals increasingly view them as a form of self-investment rather than just “battle gear” for work.

Changes in work styles, such as the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, have reduced the need for daily suit wear. However, this has led many to invest in fewer but higher-quality suits for special occasions or important business meetings.

A new trend in the suit market shows more individuals, including younger generations, opting for custom suits over ready-made options. At a specialty store in Ginza, a financial professional shared that they chose a custom-made suit to appear stylish and professional in client meetings, describing it as a personal investment. Similarly, a 31-year-old sales representative decided to purchase a suit for their second wedding anniversary, while a 28-year-old IT worker opted for custom tailoring to ensure a proper fit for formal events.

To attract new customers, stores have introduced competitive pricing, with some offering introductory prices as low as 19,800 yen. By managing production in-house, these stores maintain affordability without compromising quality. According to Noritaka Sada, president of Custom Suits SADA, customers now prioritize owning a few high-quality “winning suits” for significant occasions, contributing to record-breaking sales for the company.

