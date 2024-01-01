News On Japan
Business

Winter Bonuses Hit Record High of 890,000 Yen

TOKYO, Jan 19 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced on January 17th that the average agreed amount for last year's winter bonuses at major private companies reached 891,460 yen, an increase of 4.93% compared to the previous year. This marks the first record high in five years, surpassing the previous peak set in 2019.

Eighteen of the 21 industries surveyed recorded higher bonuses compared to the previous year.

The industry with the highest average bonus was the automotive sector at 1,038,777 yen, while the industry with the largest increase was machinery, which saw a 22.99% rise year-on-year.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka-Kansai Expo Faces Construction Delays and Slow Ticket Sales

The Osaka-Kansai Expo is three months away and challenges remain in areas such as pavilion construction and ticket sales.

Tokyo Cedar Pollen Season Starts Record Early Since 1985

Cedar pollen dispersal in Tokyo began on January 8th, marking the earliest start since monitoring began in 1985, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Japan Backs Study on Deep-Sea Oxygen Beyond Photosynthesis

The Japan Foundation has announced a joint research project with a UK research group to investigate the mysterious oxygen produced in the lightless depths of the ocean, known as 'dark oxygen,' which forms through methods other than photosynthesis.

Nintendo to Launch Switch 2 in 2025, Teaser Video Released

Nintendo announced on January 16th that it will release the successor to the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2, sometime in 2025.

Avalanche in Aomori: Foreign Skiers Involved, One Injured

An avalanche occurred near a ski resort in Ajigasawa, Aomori Prefecture, involving 13 people, mostly foreign tourists. All were safely evacuated, with one person sustaining minor injuries.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Winter Bonuses Hit Record High of 890,000 Yen

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced on January 17th that the average agreed amount for last year's winter bonuses at major private companies reached 891,460 yen, an increase of 4.93% compared to the previous year. This marks the first record high in five years, surpassing the previous peak set in 2019.

Japan's corporate bankruptcies hit 11-year high in 2024

Corporate bankruptcies in Japan rose for the third straight year in 2024. It is the highest number since 2013. Rising prices and labor shortages were to blame in many cases. (NHK)

Kobe Eyes Vacant Unit Tax to Curb Speculation in High-Rise Condos

Kobe is set to become the first city in Japan to consider imposing a tax on vacant units in high-rise condominiums. Mayor Hisamoto expressed strong support for the measure, stressing that the city will avoid repeating the situation seen in Tokyo’s Harumi Flag development.

Tokyo Marine to Raise Starting Salary for University Graduates to Up to 410,000 Yen

Japan’s largest non-life insurer, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, has decided to raise the starting salary for university graduates joining the company in April next year. The salary for general positions will increase from approximately 280,000 yen to a maximum of about 410,000 yen.

Nippon Steel’s US Steel Acquisition Deadline Extended Until June

The deadline for the U.S. presidential order, which demanded the termination of Nippon Steel’s planned acquisition of U.S. Steel within 30 days, has been extended.

Japanese Automakers Struggle in China

Japanese automakers reported last year’s new car sales in China, revealing a year-on-year decline across all three major manufacturers. In response, they are working to restructure operations and strengthen their market strategies.

Fast Retailing to Raise Starting Salary to 330,000 Yen

Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo and other brands, has announced plans to raise its starting salary to 330,000 yen.

Post-Holiday Blues Drive Surge in Job Resignations

The nine-day New Year holiday, often hailed as a "miraculous break," has come to an end, and everyday life is gradually resuming. However, for some, this period marked a turning point—deciding to quit their jobs. One resignation service provider reported a record-high number of client requests.