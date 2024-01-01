Winter Bonuses Hit Record High of 890,000 Yen

TOKYO, Jan 19 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced on January 17th that the average agreed amount for last year's winter bonuses at major private companies reached 891,460 yen, an increase of 4.93% compared to the previous year. This marks the first record high in five years, surpassing the previous peak set in 2019.

Eighteen of the 21 industries surveyed recorded higher bonuses compared to the previous year.

The industry with the highest average bonus was the automotive sector at 1,038,777 yen, while the industry with the largest increase was machinery, which saw a 22.99% rise year-on-year.

Source: ANN