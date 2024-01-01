Japan’s Young Workers Reluctant to Take on Managerial Roles

TOKYO, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - Young Japanese workers in their 20s and 30s are increasingly resistant to taking on managerial roles. According to a recent survey, Japan ranked lowest among 18 major countries in the percentage of workers aspiring to become managers.

Many young workers view management as overly burdensome, citing mental health concerns, low pay, and high responsibilities. Workplace harassment prevention measures have added to the stress, with some managers describing the role as a "punishment game."

Efforts to address this include programs that make managerial roles more transparent and offer hands-on training. Companies aim to show the rewards of management, such as witnessing team growth and career development, to shift negative perceptions and encourage more young workers to consider leadership positions.

Source: ANN