Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreign Investments

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government approved a cabinet ordinance on April 1st to introduce a new pre-screening system for foreign companies investing in Japan. The revised regulation will take effect on May 19th.

Under the change, investors who are obliged to cooperate with foreign governments in intelligence gathering will be defined as "specified foreign investors" and will be required to submit prior notification without exception.

The move is seen as aimed at individuals and companies from China.

Source: テレ東BIZ