Luxury Campers Make Comeback in Japan

OSAKA, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Over 20,000 people attended the Camping Car Show held last month in Osaka over two days, reflecting a growing interest in campers across Japan. What is driving this renewed popularity?

A representative from a major manufacturer introduced the company’s new model, the "Jollibee", saying it is "roughly the same size as a large sedan or minivan." Despite its compact exterior, the interior is surprisingly spacious, seating seven and offering sleeping space for up to five people.

Even more impressive is the storage capacity. With storage areas built into the ceiling and beneath the floor, it far exceeds that of a typical car trunk.

When news anchor Hata lay down on one of the beds, she couldn’t help exclaiming, "So soft! Amazing! Ah, this is so comfortable!"

At the top end of the market, the most luxurious domestic camper models boast twin beds and a full kitchen more lavish than those in many studio apartments, featuring elegant, high-end interiors. However, the price tag reflects this luxury, with some models costing over 20 million yen.

Still, campers are not only for the wealthy. Compact models based on mini vehicles are gaining popularity as well. These can comfortably accommodate four adults, with enough room for two men to sleep inside.

Priced from around 2.8 million yen, they remain accessible for many households.

With their practicality for everyday use and the freedom to travel spontaneously, campers are also winning over younger generations who value an active lifestyle.

