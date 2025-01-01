Tokyo Starts Mandatory Solar Panels for New Houses

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - Tokyo has made it mandatory to install solar panels on newly built houses starting April 1st, as part of its broader effort to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Under the new regulation, major housing developers are now required to equip new detached homes and similar buildings with solar power systems. The initiative reflects the capital’s strategy to tackle climate change while addressing its limited availability of large open land for solar farms.

Three years ago, Tokyo became the first region in Japan to pass an ordinance promoting rooftop solar installations, recognizing the high density of buildings as an opportunity for renewable energy expansion.

According to Tokyo officials, installing solar panels typically costs around 1 million yen upfront. However, through a combination of government subsidies and the use of electricity generated from the panels, homeowners can expect to recover the initial cost in about eight years.

