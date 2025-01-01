Next-Gen Semiconductor Project Kicks Off in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - The prototype line for next-generation semiconductors developed by Rapidus is now ready, as a nationwide initiative to boost Japan's chip industry takes a major step forward in Hokkaido.

Rapidus, aiming to mass-produce cutting-edge semiconductors, has completed preparations for a prototype line at its factory in Chitose, Hokkaido. The goal is to begin mass production by 2027 of chips with circuit line widths at the 2-nanometer scale—among the most advanced in the world.

"We've reached a key point where we can begin prototyping, having overcome major technological hurdles. What lies ahead will be even more important," said Rapidus President Koike Atsuyoshi.

With this government-backed project fully underway, Hokkaido is emerging as a hub for Japan's semiconductor revival.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB