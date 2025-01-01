News On Japan
Business

Next-Gen Semiconductor Project Kicks Off in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - The prototype line for next-generation semiconductors developed by Rapidus is now ready, as a nationwide initiative to boost Japan's chip industry takes a major step forward in Hokkaido.

Rapidus, aiming to mass-produce cutting-edge semiconductors, has completed preparations for a prototype line at its factory in Chitose, Hokkaido. The goal is to begin mass production by 2027 of chips with circuit line widths at the 2-nanometer scale—among the most advanced in the world.

"We've reached a key point where we can begin prototyping, having overcome major technological hurdles. What lies ahead will be even more important," said Rapidus President Koike Atsuyoshi.

With this government-backed project fully underway, Hokkaido is emerging as a hub for Japan's semiconductor revival.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka Expands Indoor Smoking Ban

From April 1st, a new regulation took effect across Osaka Prefecture requiring all restaurants with a customer seating area larger than 30 square meters to become entirely smoke-free indoors—unless they install a designated smoking room. Establishments violating the rule face fines of up to 50,000 yen, while customers may be fined up to 30,000 yen.

Japan's Imperial Household Launches YouTube Channel

The Imperial Household Agency launched an official YouTube channel on April 1st to introduce the activities of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

New Recruits Across Japan Mark First Day as Working Adults

Japan's new fiscal year began on April 1st, with companies across the country holding entrance ceremonies to welcome new employees.

Death Toll Could Reach 298,000 in Nankai Trough Megaquake

The Japanese government has released an updated damage forecast for a potential Nankai Trough megaquake, estimating that up to 298,000 people could die in the worst-case scenario. This projection reflects a slight reduction from the previous estimate of 332,000 deaths made 13 years ago.

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Early This Year

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on March 30th that cherry blossoms (Somei-Yoshino) in central Tokyo have reached full bloom, one day earlier than the historical average and five days earlier than last year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Next-Gen Semiconductor Project Kicks Off in Hokkaido

The prototype line for next-generation semiconductors developed by Rapidus is now ready, as a nationwide initiative to boost Japan's chip industry takes a major step forward in Hokkaido.

Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreign Investments

The Japanese government approved a cabinet ordinance on April 1st to introduce a new pre-screening system for foreign companies investing in Japan. The revised regulation will take effect on May 19th.

Economic Outlook Dims for Japan's Industrial Giants

The Bank of Japan's March Tankan survey, a key quarterly economic report, showed that business sentiment among large manufacturers has deteriorated for the first time in four quarters.

Tokyo Starts Mandatory Solar Panels for New Houses

Tokyo has made it mandatory to install solar panels on newly built houses starting April 1st, as part of its broader effort to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Sekisui House Holds Entrance Ceremony at Grand Green Osaka

The new fiscal year began on April 1st, with companies across the Kansai region holding entrance ceremonies to welcome new employees.

Sukiya Closes Most Stores After Insect and Rat Contamination

Sukiya, one of Japan's leading beef bowl restaurant chains, announced it will temporarily close nearly all of its stores after an insect was found in a food item served at one of its outlets.

Fuji TV Announces Major Leadership Overhaul

Fuji Television announced a sweeping overhaul of its management structure on March 27th, including the retirement of longtime executive Hisashi Hieda, who served on the board for 41 years.

Tariffs Expected to Deal Major Blow to Japanese Automakers

The Trump administration announced on March 26th that it will impose an additional 25% tariff on imported automobiles and key auto parts. According to the proclamation signed by President Trump, the tariffs are set to take effect on April 3rd and will apply to all imported vehicles, including those from Japan.