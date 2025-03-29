Sekisui House Holds Entrance Ceremony at Grand Green Osaka

OSAKA, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - The new fiscal year began on April 1st, with companies across the Kansai region holding entrance ceremonies to welcome new employees.

In Osaka's Umeda district, the Sekisui House Group held its entrance ceremony at "Grand Green Osaka," a large-scale redevelopment project that partially opened in September last year. About 820 new employees attended the event, which was held outdoors for the first time by the company.

One new employee said, "It is a great honor to attend the entrance ceremony at this site, which is often called the last prime location in Kansai."

Another added enthusiastically, "Expo, here we come!"

With the opening of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo now less than two weeks away, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition also welcomed around 90 new employees on April 1st.

A representative of the new hires said, "Being involved in such a major project is a valuable opportunity. I want to give it my all, absorb as much as I can, and do my best."

Source: YOMIURI