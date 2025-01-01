Daihatsu Launches New Move with Sliding Doors

TOKYO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Daihatsu has unveiled a new model of its Move mini vehicle, featuring sliding doors as its standout characteristic—an increasingly essential feature in Japan's family car market.

While sliding doors have traditionally been associated with larger minivans, they are now gaining popularity in the kei car segment. In fact, all of the top three best-selling kei cars in the last fiscal year were equipped with sliding doors, underlining their growing importance. The feature offers practical advantages for families, making it easier to load and unload children.

The latest Move model reflects this trend, with Daihatsu planning to expand its lineup of vehicles equipped with sliding doors.

This marks Daihatsu’s first new vehicle launch in three years, following the exposure of a vehicle certification fraud scandal. The company sees the release as a key step toward recovery.

Daihatsu President Inoue Masahiro said: "I hope this will be the spark for the return of a bright, energetic, and fun Daihatsu."

Source: TBS