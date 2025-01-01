All Companies to Be Required to Address Customer Harassment Under New Law

TOKYO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - To protect workers from customer harassment, such as unreasonable demands from clients or business partners, the revised Comprehensive Promotion of Labor Measures Law and related legislation were passed and enacted in the Upper House on June 4th. The revision mandates that all companies implement measures against so-called "customer harassment" (kasuhara). It also requires the disclosure of data such as the ratio of women in management positions, aiming to promote a society where women can thrive.

The provision related to customer harassment is expected to take effect sometime in 2026. The obligation to take countermeasures will apply not only to companies but also to local governments. Specific measures and details will be outlined in guidelines to be formulated by the national government.

Source: Kyodo