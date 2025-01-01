From Factory Floor to Campfire Hit: The 10,000 Yen Pot That Boils Water in 2 Minutes

TOCHIGI, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - A local metalworking factory in Tochigi Prefecture has developed a high-performance pot called the "Explosive-Speed Boiling Cooker" that is gaining popularity among outdoor enthusiasts. The pot features 108 protrusions on its base that significantly improve heat conductivity, allowing water to boil much faster than with ordinary pots.

Despite a retail price exceeding 10,000 yen—over five times that of a standard product—more than 1,500 units have been sold, generating over 100 million yen in sales.

Outdoor gear that can quickly boil water has recently attracted attention among the growing number of camping and hiking fans. The cooker, made from the same material and size as a regular pot, boils 600 milliliters of water in just over two minutes, while a typical pot takes about three and a half minutes. Even in cold environments with limited fuel, the pot is highly efficient and reliable.

After its release, the product quickly went viral online under the nickname "Explosive-Speed Boiling Cooker." Despite its steep price tag, sales surpassed 1,500 units. The manufacturer, Tamura Koki, is a small factory in the city of Moka, Tochigi Prefecture, now in its 52nd year of business and specializing in precision metal cutting.

The product was developed by executive director Tokoro, who revealed that the secret to its speed lies in the pot's base. With 108 small protrusions increasing the surface area exposed to the flame, the pot captures more heat without losing energy. The bumpy base was made using the company’s slip-resistant machining technology and highlights the factory’s signature cutting expertise.

Each pot starts as a 2-kilogram block of aluminum, hollowed out entirely by machine. The thinnest areas measure just 0.5 millimeters. According to Tokoro, "It takes real skill and experience to machine this cleanly—without it, you can't get a proper finish."

Tamura Koki has long manufactured high-precision components such as camera lens mounts and telescope parts, mostly as a subcontractor for large firms. But this left the company vulnerable to price cuts and overly dependent on specific clients.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokoro began exploring whether his machining expertise could be applied to create original products for outdoor use, drawing from his personal love of mountain climbing. His early prototype—a pot with a chimney-style vent—proved ineffective, but through continued experimentation he arrived at the idea of a grooved, heat-efficient base.

Expanding beyond the pot, the company launched an outdoor gear brand that now includes thick aluminum frying pans for enhanced heat retention and compact fuel storage canisters for reuse. The outdoor line helped boost total sales past 100 million yen, and the company has since escaped the price-cutting pressure of subcontracting, recovering from the pandemic downturn.

In Japan’s manufacturing sector, companies often fall into a “product-out” mindset, focusing only on the technical merits of their creations. However, this case shows the power of a “market-in” approach—developing products from the user’s perspective. Tokoro’s success was rooted in identifying real needs through his own hobby and combining them with decades of machining knowledge.

"Japan has long been admired by international tourists," Tokoro said. "If they come here and see the craftsmanship behind products like this, it would be great to show that we have this kind of culture and skill."

