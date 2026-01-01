Quantum Technology Used to Develop New Stock Index

TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Toshiba announced on May 20th that they had jointly developed a new stock index utilizing quantum technology.

The index uses Toshiba’s quantum technology-based computing system to construct portfolios made up only of stocks with low price movement correlation, allowing risks to be dispersed even during sharp market downturns.

According to the companies, calculating the optimal combinations among a vast number of stocks had been difficult using conventional methods due to the enormous computational burden.

The new offering includes two types of indexes, one focused on Japanese equities and another on U.S. equities, which will be provided to asset management companies.

Source: テレ東BIZ