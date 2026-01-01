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Morinaga Suspends Sales of Long-Selling Hi-Soft Caramels Due to Middle East Tensions

TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - The impact of tensions in the Middle East is spreading to familiar snacks in Japan, with Morinaga & Co. temporarily suspending sales of some caramel products, including its long-selling Hi-Soft brand, after difficulties emerged in securing certain raw materials.

The products affected are Morinaga’s Hi-Soft Milk and Shio Caramel.

Hi-Soft Milk has been a popular long-selling product since 1969, but sales will be suspended once existing inventory currently in circulation runs out. The timing for resuming sales has not yet been decided.

Morinaga said the suspension was due to difficulties in procuring some raw materials caused by heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The company said no other products have been suspended at this stage, but added that "the situation is changing day by day, so we cannot rule out the possibility of further impact."

In the confectionery sector, Kochi Prefecture’s well-known Mire Biscuit has also stopped accepting orders for some products due to difficulties in procuring packaging materials.

Source: TBS

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