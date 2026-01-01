Trump Acquires Up to $5 Million in Kura Sushi USA Shares

WASHINGTON DC, May 20 (News On Japan) - U.S. President Donald Trump acquired at least 160 million yen worth of shares in Kura Sushi USA, according to disclosures released by the U.S. government.

The filings showed that Trump purchased shares in Kura Sushi USA between January and March this year, with the value of the acquisition estimated at between $1 million, or roughly 160 million yen, and $5 million, or about 800 million yen.

Trump was also found to have engaged in large-scale trading of a wide range of stocks, including shares in semiconductor giant Nvidia, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and IT company Oracle. The total number of transactions over the three-month period exceeded 3,700.

While stock trading by a sitting U.S. president is not prohibited, the volume of transactions has been described as highly unusual.

Trump has faced criticism over allegations that he may be profiting privately from his public office. However, according to Bloomberg, the U.S. government stated that there was “no conflict of interest.”

Source: TBS