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TOTO Revamps London Showroom

LONDON, May 20 (News On Japan) - TOTO, a major Japanese manufacturer of housing and bathroom equipment, reopened its showroom in London, England, on May 20th after undergoing its first major renovation in 16 years.

The revamped showroom highlights Japanese technology and cleanliness through interactive exhibits, including displays explaining the mechanism behind the company’s flagship Washlet toilets and a cave-like immersive space designed to simulate a unique toilet experience.

According to TOTO, sales in its European business have continued to rise steadily in recent years, positioning the region as one of its key markets. The company also said its operations have not been affected by shortages of naphtha, a raw material used in manufacturing.

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