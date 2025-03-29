News On Japan
Sukiya Closes Most Stores After Insect and Rat Contamination

TOKYO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Sukiya, one of Japan's leading beef bowl restaurant chains, announced it will temporarily close nearly all of its stores after an insect was found in a food item served at one of its outlets.

The company revealed that on March 28th, a customer at the Akishima Station South store in Tokyo was served a dish containing an insect. The incident follows a similar case in January 2025, when a rat was discovered in a bowl of miso soup at another Sukiya location.

Sukiya stated it is taking the matter seriously and will implement measures to prevent the intrusion of pests and rodents. As a result, all stores except for certain locations inside shopping centers will be temporarily closed from March 31st through April 4th.

"We deeply apologize for the tremendous concern and inconvenience caused," the company said in its statement.

Source: FNN

