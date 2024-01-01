News On Japan
Tokyo Marine to Raise Starting Salary for University Graduates to Up to 410,000 Yen

TOKYO, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - Japan’s largest non-life insurer, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, has decided to raise the starting salary for university graduates joining the company in April next year. The salary for general positions will increase from approximately 280,000 yen to a maximum of about 410,000 yen.

This change will apply to new employees who agree to transfers involving relocation, setting one of the highest levels of starting salaries among major financial institutions.

Meanwhile, for graduates who do not agree to relocation-based transfers, the starting salary will also be raised from approximately 230,000 yen to 280,000 yen.

The move comes amid increasing competition for talent due to labor shortages, with the aim of attracting a broad range of highly capable graduates.

Source: ANN

