Meta Limits Instagram Features for Teens in Japan

TOKYO, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Meta, the U.S.-based tech giant, announced on January 21st that it has implemented new restrictions for teenage users on its photo-sharing app Instagram in Japan.

The measures, aimed at addressing concerns over negative impacts on young users, were first introduced in the U.S. and the U.K. in September last year.

Domestic users aged 13 to 17 will be automatically transitioned to a "Teen Account," which limits the visibility of inappropriate posts and blocks direct messages from unknown users.

Source: ANN

