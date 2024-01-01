Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

TOKYO, Oct 29 (News On Japan) - A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

This approach was adopted by the campaign team of Masafumi Tabuchi, an independent candidate and physician running in Tokyo’s 26th district.

Tabuchi and his campaign staff were seen moving around Tokyo’s Meguro Ward in matching jackets, with one team member in shorts.

The female staff member also wore fishnet tights at times, and another team member shared photos on social media, showing her mini-skirted support for Tabuchi.

Criticism soon followed, with comments like “Know your place,” and “Show real support.”

Other complaints included speculation that Tabuchi might have encouraged the attire, with some doubting the dignity of anyone who approves of such choices.

Candidate Masafumi Tabuchi responded to the backlash over his staff’s attire, saying: “I found the visible outlines shocking, but it was not my directive. We had only agreed that staff would wear lime-green jackets during campaign activities, without specific regulations for below the waist. I now regret my lack of oversight.”

When asked why she dressed this way, the female staff member explained her choices in an interview.

Female Staff in Shorts: "It was simply because it was hot, and I’m used to wearing fishnets, so there was no particular meaning to it. Tabuchi was also like, ‘It’s fine.’ I thought it was a matter of personal choice."

Legal experts commented on the situation, with one expressing concern about the mini-skirted attire.

Takashi Matsukuma, Lawyer, Hashimoto Comprehensive Law Office: "Regarding the photo in question, the first issue that comes to mind is a potential violation of the Minor Offenses Act. Police could easily issue a formal warning."

Meanwhile, Tokyo’s Election Management Committee stated that they are "not aware of the situation."

Source: FNN