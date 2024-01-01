Sci-Tech | Mar 13

Japan's First Private Rocket Launch Fails

Wakayama, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - A rocket named "Kairos," developed by the private company Space One, was launched from Kushimoto Town, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, only to explode and catch fire shortly after takeoff.

Kairos exploded shortly after takeoff and a fire broke out near the launch site.

The rocket was initially scheduled for launch on March 9th, but it was postponed because ships remained in the maritime warning area.

The rocket was carrying a small satellite for the government, and it would have been the first successful orbit insertion at an altitude of 500 kilometers by a private entity in Japan if successful.

Source: ANN

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's First Private Rocket Launch Fails

A rocket named "Kairos," developed by the private company Space One, was launched from Kushimoto Town, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, only to explode and catch fire shortly after takeoff.

"Hokuriku Support Discount" Launches in Ishikawa

The "Hokuriku Support Discount" for Ishikawa Prefecture has begun, offering up to 20,000 yen off per night for earthquake-affected areas.

Tokyo Port Welcomes Massive Cruise Ship for First Time

One of the top ten largest cruise ships in the world, "MSC Bellissima," made its first entry into Tokyo Port on Tuesday.

Tomoko Akane Becomes First Japanese President of International Criminal Court

For the first time, a Japanese national, Judge Tomoko Akane, has been elected as the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which adjudicates war crimes and other serious offenses.

Kishida Calls for Immediate Removal of Seafood Ban

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized the need for the immediate lifting of import bans on Japanese seafood by China and Russia, following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

FOLLOW US
         