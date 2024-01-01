Travel | Mar 13

"Do-Dodonpa" Roller Coaster Closes After Serious Injuries

TOKYO, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - The "Do-Dodonpa" roller coaster at Fuji-Q Highland, which has been suspended since August 2021, has officially ended operations following a spate of injuries such as broken spinal bones.

The coaster has been under investigation by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Despite efforts to identify the cause and consider preventative measures, it has been concluded that it is difficult to completely eliminate the risk of injury to passengers. As a result, the decision was made to end its operations.

The "Do-Dodonpa" was one of Fuji-Q Highland's popular attractions, reaching top speeds of 180 km/h.

Source: ANN

