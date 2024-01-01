Fukuoka Welcomes First Female Police Chief

FUKUOKA, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - Fukuoka Prefecture saw the appointment of its first female police station chief this month, who expressed her determination to focus on disaster preparedness.

Miho Ohara, 59, assumed her new role as the chief of Ukiha Police Station on March 5th.

Chief Ohara has previously served as the head of the Hakata Police Station's Hakata Ekimae Police Box and as the deputy chief of Jonan Police Station.

Ukiha Police Station Chief, Miho Ohara: "My motto is to keep the workplace bright, work enjoyable, and be strict with wrongdoers. Let's work together to make Ukiha Police Station a place where residents can smile."

In her address to the station's personnel, Chief Ohara emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness, citing the record-breaking rainfall and subsequent damage in the Ukiha Police Station's jurisdiction last July. She pledged to intensify regular training and focus on disaster response measures.

Source: FBS