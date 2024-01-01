Japan Battles Fire and Dust Storms

TOKYO, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Monday saw the strongest winds of the year blow across Japan, stoking numerous fires, and creating a dust cloud visible from space.

In a residential area of Hachioji, Tokyo, flames raged fiercely. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, firefighting efforts were hindered by the strong winds, resulting in six houses covering an area of 430 square meters being burned.

In Nagoya, which experienced the strongest winds of the year, a residential fire broke out in Mizuho Ward. The house at the origin of the fire was burned to the point where its frame was visible. Sparks were blown by the wind, spreading the fire to nearby houses.

Fires also occurred in the neighboring Tokai City.

In Chiba City, a residential fire broke out, with a local resident reporting, "It was worse than I thought. It didn't subside quickly. The wind was strong, so the fire spread sideways."

Due to the intensification of the winter pressure pattern, strong northerly winds blew nationwide, causing rough weather, especially in northern and eastern Japan.

In Fukushima Prefecture, where the maximum wind gusts exceeded 25 meters per second, a man in his 60s riding a bicycle was blown over by the strong wind and injured.

Gusts exceeding 20 meters per second also blew in Tokyo. Around 2 p.m., a truck overturned on the Metropolitan Expressway Ring Road. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, there was a 110 call reporting that the truck overturned and collided with a car due to the wind.

The JR Hachiko Line suspended operations on both the up and down lines. A fallen tree, believed to be caused by the strong wind, is suspected. Among the approximately 100 passengers, some walked on the tracks to the nearest station.

From a satellite 36,000 kilometers above, an image shows brown smoke-like emissions around Narita City. Visible from space, it was a massive dust cloud. Narita Airport resembled a desert landscape. Before 4 p.m., one flight was forced to change its destination to Kansai Airport due to the strong wind.

In the nearby city of Yachimata, soil from peanut fields was lifted by the strong wind. The soil dust that occurs at this time of year is called "yachibokori" after the local name. In severe cases, visibility is almost non-existent, and cars disappear from sight almost immediately.

A company employee in his 30s said, "Visibility is poor, and it's impossible to walk outside without covering your eyes. I'm wearing sunglasses that guard against the dust."

The winds in the Kanto region have passed their peak, but caution is still needed in northern Japan on Tuesday.

Source: ANN