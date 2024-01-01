Society | Mar 19

Soprano Singer joins JGSDF Band to Bring Solace to Wajima

Ishikawa, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - A concert by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Central Band and soprano singer Mai Tsugane was held Sunday in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered significant damage from the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Mai Tsugane, whose father is from Wajima City, and other members of the JGSDF Central Band took the stage on Sunday, performing five songs including "Hana wa Saku" (Flowers Will Bloom).

The concert was held at a community center in Wajima City, where currently around 20 people are still taking refuge.

Meanwhile, a seafood processing plant in Wajima City that was damaged by the earthquake has resumed manufacturing in Kanazawa City. They are making "ikano shiokara" (salted squid), using squid caught in Wajima.

Miyu Minamitani, who is involved in seafood processing and sales, said, "The moment I entered the processing plant and smelled the fish, I felt a deep sense of nostalgia. I'm really enjoying filleting the fish right now."

The salted squid will be sold at the "Wajima Morning Market" event in Kanazawa City on March 23rd.

Source: FNN

