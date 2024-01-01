Marijuana Arrests Surpass Stimulants for First Time in Japan

TOKYO, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - For the first time since the 1950s, when statistics began to be collected, the number of people arrested in drug-related incidents involving marijuana has surpassed those involving stimulants, with 6,482 arrests for marijuana and 5,914 for stimulants last year, according to the National Police Agency.

In total, police made 13,330 drug-related arrests last year. Of these, marijuana arrests have shown an increasing trend, while stimulant arrests are on the decline. Nearly 90% of those arrested for marijuana were under 40 years old, with people in their 20s constituting half of the total, indicating a continued rise in use among younger demographics.

The distribution of concentrated cannabis liquids, gummies, chocolates, and other products with similar ingredients has expanded. Additionally, the spread of misinformation on social media, claiming these substances are "legal" and "not harmful," is believed to be a contributing factor to the trend.

Police departments nationwide continue to take measures against such sales and postings, including requests for removal, in response to this issue.