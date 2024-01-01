MLB Not Investigating Shohei Ohtani

LOS ANGELES, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - Local media report that Major League Baseball (MLB) is not conducting an investigation into Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers' player, amidst suspicions involving his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, in illegal gambling.

MLB prohibits all baseball-related betting for players and team staff, although betting on other sports is permitted if it's legal.

In this context, several local media outlets have reported that, as of now, Ohtani is not subject to any disciplinary action by the MLB, nor is there an ongoing investigation concerning him.

Initially, Mizuhara claimed that Ohtani had transferred money from his account to cover a debt on his behalf. However, it was later stated, "Ohtani was unaware of any gambling-related debt and did not make any such transfer."

Source: TBS