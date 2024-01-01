Entertainment | Mar 24

World's Largest Anime Festival Revives Cosplay Parade

TOKYO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - The world's largest anime event is being held at Tokyo Big Sight over the weekend, drawing hordes of anime fans, many dressed in cosplay.

A man cosplaying as Master Roshi was seen taking photos with Goku, the protagonist of the popular anime "Dragon Ball."

AnimeJapan 2024, the grandest anime festival globally, began on the 23rd at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, attracting numerous fans.

A cosplayer commented, "Given the sad passing of Mr. Toriyama, I thought cosplaying might allow me to connect with other fans."

At the "Dragon Ball" booth, dedicated to Akira Toriyama, who passed away on March 1st, fans queued up to take photos with Goku.

The event also featured booths from other popular animes like "ONE PIECE" and "Demon Slayer."

A visiting child said, "It's fun to learn about various animes."

After a five-year hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19, the cosplay parade made a comeback in 2024, with around 100 cosplayers parading through the venue.

The event is scheduled to run until the 24th.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: FNN

