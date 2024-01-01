Travel | Mar 24

Himeji Castle Marks 30 Years as World Heritage Site

HYOGO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - A series of events commemorating the 30th anniversary of Himeji Castle's registration as a World Heritage Site reached its grand finale on March 23, with a ceremony held to mark the occasion.

Himeji Castle, affectionately known as the "White Heron Castle," was registered as a World Cultural Heritage site in December 1993. Since December two years ago, Himeji City has been hosting events to celebrate the 30th anniversary. The grand finale ceremony featured performances including Japanese drum (Wadaiko) and a special comedic act by the duo Milk Boy.

This fiscal year, the number of foreign visitors to Himeji Castle exceeded 400,000 for the first time.

Source: MBS

