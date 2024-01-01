Spring's First Bloom in Kyushu

Miyazaki, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - The first blossoming of Somei Yoshino cherry trees has been officially declared in Kyushu following the confirmation of five or six flowers on sample trees at the Miyazaki Local Meteorological Observatory.

This year's bloom occurred two days later than the average year and six days later than last year, marking a slight delay in the annual heralding of spring.

Following the national first bloom announcement on March 23rd in Kochi, Miyazaki's announcement represents the earliest springtime cherry blossom blooming in the Kyushu region.

With the warmth of full-fledged spring increasing over the week, a rush of blossoming is expected across Western and Eastern Japan, celebrating the seasonal shift with a flourish of pink and white.

Source: ANN