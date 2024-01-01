When Men Turn Female Friends into Potential Girlfriends

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - It's not uncommon for men to suddenly realize that a woman they've considered just a friend could be something more. Here are three instances when men might start to see their female friends as potential girlfriends.

え、完全に惚れた。男性が女友達を「彼女候補」に変えるとき

1. Witnessing a Different, Attractive Side

Men may begin to view a female friend as a romantic interest when they see her in a different light, showcasing an attractive side they haven't noticed before. For women who want to catch a certain man's attention, changing up your usual style could be effective. It might just make his heart skip a beat.

2. Enjoying a One-on-One Conversation

Men who have only seen a woman as a friend might start to think differently when they find themselves having a great time talking with her alone. Enjoying each other's company can lead a man to discover appealing qualities in a woman that he hadn't seen before.

3. Engaging in Casual Physical Contact

Unexpected physical contact can cause a man to feel a flutter of excitement. A light touch on the shoulder or a casual brush against the arm can be surprisingly effective. It could leave him wondering, "What was that?" and make his heart race.

Taking the Next Step Beyond Friendship If the man you're interested in only sees you as a friend, creating opportunities for him to see you in a new light might lead him to consider you as a romantic partner. Why not try out these strategies and see where they lead?

Source: MDPR