Strolling Around the Imperial Palace

TOKYO, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - The Ninomaru Shozokan Museum within the Imperial Palace has refreshed its exhibit this month, which also allows visitors the opportunity to explore the Outer Garden.

Starting the journey, the majestic Sakura Gate immediately comes into view, revealing its imposing size and height upon closer approach.

This gate, known for its historic significance, is in excellent preservation and designated as an important cultural property by the nation. Inside the garden, the contrast between historic scenery and modern skyscrapers forms a captivating landscape.

Heading towards the iconic Nijubashi bridges, visible are the stone and iron bridges leading from the main gate to the palace, a picturesque symbol of the Imperial grounds. Despite common belief, the "double" in Nijubashi refers not to the two bridges but to the original two-tiered structure of the iron bridge.

Crossing the road, visitors encounter a large statue of Kusunoki Masashige, a samurai loyal to Emperor Go-Daigo during the transition from the Kamakura to the Muromachi period. His statue's presence in the garden signifies his enduring vigil over the palace.

The exploration leads to the Ninomaru Shozokan Museum, where there is a variety of precious exhibits, including the "Sarashina Nikki," a national treasure and a pinnacle of Heian period women's literature, depicting the authentic daily life of noblewomen.

This segment also covered notable works related to the "Genji Monogatari," illustrating the timeless themes of love and the transience of life, reflecting aspects that have remained unchanged in Japanese culture and literature throughout centuries.

Source: ANN

