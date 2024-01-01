$1.6 Million 'TOKYO' Monument Unveiled

TOKYO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - A new monument emblazoned with 'TOKYO' has been unveiled at a staggering cost of 160 million yen ($1.6 million) in Tokyo's Central District.

This grand structure, funded by the metropolitan government, stands in Harumi Futo Park. Even before its installation, the monument's hefty price tag had sparked controversy.

Park visitors have voiced their opinions, with some expressing concern over the use of taxpayers' money. "It makes you think... that's our tax money," one visitor remarked. Another hopes for a positive outcome: "Now that it's here, I hope it becomes a new landmark for Tokyo."

The monument is illuminated from 6 PM to 11 PM, offering a new nighttime attraction in the city.

Source: TBS