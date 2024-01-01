Travel | Mar 31

The 150th Kyoto Spring Tradition 'Miyako Odori'

KYOTO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - As Kyoto welcomes the spring, the city's quintessential seasonal event, the 'Miyako Odori,' gears up for its landmark 150th performance. On March 31, a final rehearsal was held, setting the stage for the commencement of this historic festival.

In the Higashiyama District of Kyoto City, at the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo Theater, approximately 80 geiko and maiko (apprentice geiko) are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the 'Miyako Odori,' which starts on April 1.

This year's theme is based on the classic Japanese tale, "The Tale of Genji." With COVID-19 reclassified to a less severe category, this iteration of 'Miyako Odori' marks the first time audiences can enjoy the performances mask-free, embracing the full spectacle of traditional arts.

Maiko Maya expressed her excitement and honor at participating in this significant milestone of the 'Miyako Odori.' "Being part of the 150th commemoration as a maiko fills me with joy. We'll do our best to ensure everyone who comes to see us will leave feeling glad they did."

The 'Miyako Odori' will be held from April 1, through April 30, offering a rare glimpse into the heart of Kyoto's enduring cultural heritage.

Source: YOMIURI

